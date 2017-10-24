Crews battle tractor trailer fire on I-664 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton firefighters battled a tractor trailer on I-664 near the I-64 interchange Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the area around 5:08 a.m. and found the truck engulfed in flames.

Hampton Fire officials tweeted that no one was injured in the fire.

The blaze shutdown both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-664 while crews extinguished the fire.

Traffic is backed up about 1 mile in both directions according to VDOT.

