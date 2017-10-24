Chesapeake police hold senior citizens seminar

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — This week, the Chesapeake Police Department is hosting it’s first senior citizens seminar in more than a decade.

The three-day seminar kicked-off on Monday. Dozens of seniors turned out to Harvest Assembly of God Church off of Kempsville Road to learn about things like filing a police report, keeping your home secure, and protecting yourself from identity theft, scams and fraud.

“Sometimes it’s really hard for seniors because they want to be nice, its hard to say no to a stranger on the phone but we’re seeing it a lot more in our department that they’re becoming victims more and more. which to me is very disheartening to see,” Sergeant Diana Tharp.

The last day of the seminar is Wednesday and it is free. It starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

The police department plans to make this an annual event.