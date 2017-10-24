Audience: Pink The Rink

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today our audience members were from the Norfolk Admirals and Komen Tidewater to tell us how they’ve teamed up to help put breast cancer on ice this weekend at their PINK IN THE RINK game. Isaac Berky explained their partnership with Komen Tidewater and the Norfolk Admirals for the upcoming event.

Komen Tidewater & Norfolk Admirals Pink in the Rink

Pink in the Rink Week kicks off today with Pink Smash on Scope Plaza in Norfolk

Pink in the Rink game, Sat. at 7 p.m.

Norfolk Scope

Presented by Sentara Cancer Network

Tickets: Visit the Norfolk Admirals website

Enter Code PINK17 and proceeds of your ticket will benefit Komen Tidewater

For more info, call (757) 640-1212