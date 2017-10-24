Truth tracker: Ad in Virginia governor race takes aim at restoring rights for felons

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Two weeks from today is election day in Virginia, and you can’t avoid those attack ads right now. As your local election headquarters, it’s our duty to sort out the truth from fiction when it comes to what you see on TV.

Our truth tracker doesn’t only look at what is true and what is false — but also looks at what is implied, and what is the lasting impression on what is being said.

Portsmouth resident Paul Woodell got his right to vote restored. “I can’t even remember who the governor was then, that’s how long it’s been,” he told us earlier this month, on a story we were doing on the restoration of rights for felons.

Woodell is one of the approximate 206,000 felons who had rights restored by Gov. Terry McAuliffe. That is a number provided by the governor.

“Now I got a say! And by saying, is by voting,” Woodell told us.

Republican Ed Gillespie’s commercial states, “Last year Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam instituted the automatic restoration of rights for violent offenders and sex offenders.”

Of the tens of thousands of felons to mention in his 60 second commercial, Gillespie chose Accomack County resident John Bowen.

The voice of the commercial states, “One of these felons John Bowen who had his rights restored. Two months after being found with one of the largest child pornography collections in Virginia’s history.”

We reported that in June that Bowen pleaded guilty to felony possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

We asked the Northam campaign about whether the Gillespie ad is truthful.

“No,” said David Turner, who is the communications director of Northam for Governor. The truth tracker found it is true, that Northam supports the restoration of rights for felons, that it is true what happened to John Bowen, but Northam’s campaign says Gillespie leaves a false and untrue impression.

“There is no question in my mind that is the impression they are trying to leave with voters and that is a wrong impression,” Turner said. “I also think it is a pathetic attempt to lump Dr. Northam on the side of sex offenders, and Gillespie should be ashamed…Ed is selectively using language to paint Dr. Northam as soft on crime, when he is anything but.”

It should be noted, the contrast is striking between Bowen and the typical felon, like Woodell, who has paid his debt to society and just wants to move on with his life.

“If they have served their sentences to society, and they are not a danger to society, then they should have their rights restored,” Turner added.

It is true, in Gillespie’s ad, he actually agrees with that. In the ad Gillespie states, “Virginians who have paid their debt to society and are living an honest life should have their rights restored.” Turner finds that stunning.

“At the end of the ad, saying, ‘You know what? I agree with the principle of Gov. McAuliffe did about rest oration of rights.’ But then spends the 45 seconds of the ad trying to lump Ralph Northam with violent criminals and sex offenders,” Turner said.

In the ad, Gillespie mentions he is endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police.

On Wednesday, the Northam campaign will officially announce it now has the endorsement of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers. Law and order is a big message in this campaign.