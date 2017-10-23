Virginia crowns first Indian-American Miss Viginia Teen USA

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For the first time in history, the State of Virginia has crowned an Indian-American as Miss Virginia Teen USA.

Himanvi Panidepu, a Centreville High School student and Miss Central Virginia USA winner, beat out thirty-nine other contestants to win the crown Sunday night.

The pageant was held at Tidewater Community Colleges Roper Theater in Downtown Norfolk.

Panidepu will serve as an advocate for children and adults with special needs and disabilities through the pageant’s involvement with Best Buddies International. She will also serve the Commonwealth and other carious causes.