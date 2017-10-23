VB mom says special needs son was abused by school staff, has video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side investigates disturbing video that shows how school staff members handled a special needs student. A Virginia Beach mother is now fighting with the school system over it.

Images from that surveillance video show her 7-year-old son, who has autism, being dragged on the school floor. Images from the video have circulated on social media.

Latasha Holloway has filed misdemeanor assault charges against her son’s principal and special education teacher at Rosemont Elementary School.

When Holloway saw the video of her son Eric being dragged, pulled and carried through the halls of his school, she was outraged. “For the staff to go in this direction of aggression towards him is just outrageous.”

Holloway says there was no need for Eric’s principal and special ed teacher to act the way they did because he wasn’t a threat to them.

“He’s allowing them to manipulate his body. He’s allowing them to just distort and bend his arms back and do all these things to his body. He is not aggressive.”

The Virginia Beach City Public Schools system says the footage from the hallway does not reflect a practice that is common, and that its investigation found neither staff member was trying to hurt Eric. Both of them remain on the job.

The system said what the video does not show is a significant disruption that led to Eric’s removal from his first grade class. We asked for an interview with the two staff members, but were told they would not be available.

10 On Your Side will continue to cover this story as Holloway plans to attend Tuesday’s school board meeting to get answers about her son’s treatment.