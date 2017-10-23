Two men found with gunshot wounds in Toano apartment

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police are actively investigating after two men were found in the Burnt Ordinary Apartments in Toano Monday evening.

Deputy Chief Rubino says dispatch received a call at 9:23 p.m. for shots fired in the 7900 block of Sterling Court.

When officers arrived on scene they found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was taken to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and the other was flown to Riverside Regional Medical Center by Nightingale.

Officials have not released the extent of either of the victim’s injuries at this time.

