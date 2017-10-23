Town Hall about substance abuse on the OBX set for Tuesday

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – Dare County is holding a town hall about combating the growing problem of substance abuse in Eastern North Carolina.

The event will be from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at the Hatteras Civic Center in Hatteras Village on Tuesday, October 24th. Guest speakers include family members of those who lost loved ones to addiction and overdose. There will also be a panel of experts and law enforcement who will take questions and help address the issue. There will also be information about substance abuse resources and services available in Dare County.

The event is free and open to everyone.