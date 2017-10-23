Three Hampton juveniles arrested for burglary charges

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 12-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 17-year-old are all facing charges in connection with a residential burglary that happened on Oct. 22 in Hampton.

The incident took place on the 800 block of Ridgeway Avenue just before 4 p.m.

According to Hampton Police, the three juvenile males are each charged with one count of burglary while armed, one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of attempted grand larceny and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Police say the burglary was still in progress when they arrived on scene Sunday. They apprehended the suspects inside the home.

Officers located several items near the entry point, that they believe the suspects were preparing to steal, police say. Officers also recovered a firearm stolen during a previous residential burglary.