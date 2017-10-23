Teen charged in series of vehicle larcenies in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 17-year-old young man has been arrested and charged in a series of overnight vehicle larcenies in Hampton.

Hampton police said Monday the larcenies happened overnight Monday in the 100 block of Willow Oaks Boulevard.

Officers were called to the neighborhood just before 1 a.m. for a report of two suspects who were going through vehicles.

Police say the officers saw both suspects going through a car in a driveway. The two ran away when the officers tried to approach them, leading to a foot chase.

One of the suspects was seen dropping a firearm before being arrested. The second suspect was not found.

The juvenile has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and three counts of petit larceny.

If you know anything about these larcenies, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.