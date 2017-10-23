Smithfield man gets home confinement, probation for killing bald eagle

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Smithfield man who admitted to killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced on Monday.

Allen Thacker pleaded guilty in August to shooting a bald eagle, and then running over the bird with his ATV. Thacker shot the eagle because he was upset that it was hunting and taking fish from a pond in his yard.

Court records show Thacker received one month of home confinement and one year of probation in a sentencing hearing on Monday.

Thacker was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, at a wildlife refuge “if possible.” He must also pay a $500 fine as well as $1,500 in restitution.

