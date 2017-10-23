Scott Taylor in a sewer; Why the Congressman was in a Portsmouth manhole

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Republican Congressman Scott Taylor spent part of Sunday sewer-diving in Portsmouth.

The Representative posted several pictures on his Facebook page, saying his son accidentally dropped a friend’s keys down the sewer, so Taylor opened up a manhole to try to retrieve them. He was all smiles as he posed for the camera. The former Navy SEAL also joked about seeing other politicians down there.

Rep. Taylor did not follow-up to say if he found his friend’s keys or any Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the sewer.

Pictures courtesy Scott Taylor/Facebook