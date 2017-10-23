Police: Warwick HS student charged with possession of loaded, stolen gun

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A student at Warwick High School is facing charges after police say they were found in possession of a loaded, stolen gun.

Newport News police say school security searched the 17-year-old student Monday morning, and found a loaded concealed .40 caliber firearm in his waistband. The firearm was listed as stolen.

The student was searched due to information security had received, police said

According to police, the student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm.

