Police locate vehicle stolen from WaWa customer

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a man they say stole a vehicle left running outside a Hampton WaWa this weekend.

The crime happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The 30-year-old victim told arriving officers she left her car running while she ran into the WaWa in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. When she returned, she discovered her 2008 Acura sedan was gone.

Officers began searching the area and located the stolen vehicle in the area of Rip Rap Road and North Armistead Avenue.

Police pulled over the car and detained 28-year-old Justin Michael Reason. He was arrested and charged with grand larceny auto, driving while revoked and providing false information to law enforcement.

The Hampton Police Division reminds residents to never leave their vehicles unlocked and unattended.