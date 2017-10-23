Pedestrian in hospital after being struck by pick up truck in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to an accident involving a pedestrian in the Brenneman Farm section of the city, Monday evening.

Dispatchers say the emergency call came in at 8:33 p.m. for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian near the 900 block of Windsor Oaks Boulevard and 1800 block of Independence Boulevard.

Police investigation found the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the victim was hit by a Dodge pick up truck.

The driver of the pick up truck remained on scene with victim until police arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with what is believed to be life threatening injuries, according to Master Police Officer Lisa Bauder.

Police ask the public to please avoid the area as it will be blocked off for the next hour for investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.