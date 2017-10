NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk snagged the number one spot as America’s Favorite Place in a travel survey.

The online survey, conducted by TRAVEL + LEISURE, said ‘Virginians from Norfolk raved about the amiable year-round weather, the approachable residents, and its under-the-radar vibe.’

