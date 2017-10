PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Now is a great time of year to sit around the campfire and make S’Mores! Or you could just go by Just Cupcakes and get your yummy S’Mores cupcakes!

Carla Hesseltine from Just Cupcakes came into our kitchen today and made some crazy good cupcakes!

Just Cupcakes

Two Locations in Virginia Beach

Town Center and N. Great Neck Rd.

One in Norfolk

on W. 22nd Street in Ghent

JustCupcakes.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Just Cupcakes.