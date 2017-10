PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you love to see dogs decked out in their Halloween best than you won’t want to miss this year’s Mutt Masquerade 5k and one mile fun walk.

VBSPCA Mutt Masquerade 5K and 1-Mile Walk

Sunday, October 29th

Neptune’s Park

31st Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

For registration & Information, visit VBSPCA.com/5K