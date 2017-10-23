Holiday Sparkle and Shine!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixed metals, coastal touches and holiday figures with lots of character are all available for your holiday home. Kathleen and Sean Rooney are ready to help you express your own holiday style.
Make sure to stop by their Holiday Open House.
Saturday, November 11th from 10am to 6pm
Treats, giveaways, specials and more!
Shore Gallery and Design
1556 Laskin Rd.
Virginia Beach
(757) 422-1285
ShoreGallery.net
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Shore Gallery and Design.