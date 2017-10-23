Holiday Sparkle and Shine!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Mixed metals, coastal touches and holiday figures with lots of character are all available for your holiday home. Kathleen and Sean Rooney are ready to help you express your own holiday style.

Make sure to stop by their Holiday Open House.

Saturday, November 11th from 10am to 6pm

Treats, giveaways, specials and more!

Shore Gallery and Design

1556 Laskin Rd.

Virginia Beach

(757) 422-1285

ShoreGallery.net

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Shore Gallery and Design.