Gloucester man charged with terrorism for setting off IED to be in court

Related Coverage Police arrest man connected to IED investigation in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The man accused of setting off an explosive device in Williamsburg is scheduled to have his first court appearance in York County Monday morning.

Police charged Stephen Powers with several felonies, including committing an act of terrorism. Investigators say Powers set off an Improvised Explosive Device in a parking lot in Colonial Williamsburg, not too far from the college of William and Mary’s campus.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of South Boundary Street and Francis Street. No one was hurt. Police believe it was an isolated incident. It’s unclear how Powers made the device and why it was planted in the popular area in Williamsburg.

The Williamsburg police have NOT commented further about the terrorism charge against Powers, but it is believed to be the first time anyone has been charged with that type of felony in the city.

According to state law, the felony carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. 10 on your side looked into Powers’ history. His past still remains a mystery. Online court documents did not give WAVY.com any hint about his history.

Powers is scheduled to appear by video at 8:00 a.m. for his felony charges. Matt Gregory is covering that part of the story.

Stay with WAVY.com for more developments.