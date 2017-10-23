Amber alert issued for missing 3-year-old Chesterfield County boy

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County police are searching for 3-year-old Cayden Thomas Merchant last seen Monday evening.

Virginia State Police say the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 9124 Germont Avenue in North Chesterfield around 6:30 p.m.

Cayden is about 2 feet tall, weighing 29 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white flannel button up shirt with orange and gray stripes.

The child is likely in custody of James Benjamin King, 40, and driving in a red 2016 Hydundai Elantra with Virginia License plate XWS-1828.

King is about 5’1″ tall, and weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and a short afro.

King was last seen wearing a Dead Pool insignia t-shirt with light-colored blue jeans.

Officials say they may be heading to Petersburg, Virginia.

