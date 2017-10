NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The wife of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam was in Hampton Roads this weekend.

Pam Northam spent Saturday in Norfolk and Chesapeake emphasizing the need for the Commonwealth’s next governor to defend the economic security, health, and equal rights of all Virginians.

Northam also spent Sunday morning in Norfolk at Mount Zion Baptist Church and Faith Deliverance Christian Church.

The election for Virginia governor is on November 7.