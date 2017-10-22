Federal court declines to halt Dominion power line across James River

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A group’s bid for an immediate halt to work on Dominion Energy Virginia’s proposed high-voltage transmission line across the James River was rejected by a federal court.

On Oct 20., the U.S. District Court in Washington found that the association would not suffer irreparable harm while it considers the merits of the group’s challenge to the Army Corps of Engineers’ permit allowing construction of the project.

Dominion transmission line green-lighted; group files suit

The National Parks Conservation Association filed the lawsuit on July 12 stating that the Corps didn’t take a thorough enough look at the impacts of the line, which the group contends would threaten efforts to protect a “relatively unspoiled landscape” in the historic area. It seeked to block construction.

Dominion Energy got the approval from James City County on July 11 for a switching station on Skiffe’s Creek. It was the final piece before the go-ahead.