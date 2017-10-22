Authorities searching for suspect in Gloucester shooting

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect connected a shooting on Sunday morning.

Officials say they received a call at 8:50 a.m. for a shooting at a residence in the 8300 block of Guinea Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man who had been shot.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have obtained warrants for Mark Raymond Constantini Jr. in this shooting. He currently charged with maiming and use of a firearm in commission of felony

Any with information on Constantini’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.