YMCA of South Hampton Roads breaks Guinness World Record

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The YMCA of South Hampton Roads broke Guinness World Record on Saturday.

They broke the current world record of longest cycling class, which was held at 25 consecutive hours. The event was held inside of the MacArthur Center in Norfolk.

The event benefited the Y’s Annual Giving Campaign, specifically funds allocated to provide swim lessons to over 2,500 kids throughout South Hampton Roads, Northeastern North Carolina and the Eastern Shore of Virginia who would otherwise not have the opportunity to participate in programs that teach water safety.

The event raised more than $20,000.