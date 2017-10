PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a woman was hit by vehicle on London Boulevard on Friday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of London Blvd. at 10:48 a.m. for an accident involving a pedestrian.

Police say the woman’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

The driver stayed on scene. There are no other details.

