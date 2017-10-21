Warner addresses Virginia Women’s Conference

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Senator Mark Warner addressed more than 800 woman gathered at the 8th annual Virginia Woman’s Conference.

Warner kicked off the conference by speaking about the many challenges faced by women, including the growing reports of sexual harassment in industries like film and television.

The conference is a non-partisan event featuring special keynote speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities for Virginia women.

Other speakers included emcee and local radio host Cathy Lewis and keynote speaker Aya Hijazi, a human rights activist recently detained and released in Egypt.