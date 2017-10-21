USS Monterey assists vessel in distress

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WAVY) – The USS Monterey (CG 61) provided assistance to a commercial vessel in distress off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida on Oct. 20.

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser received a distress signal and quickly responded. Upon arrival, the Junior Officer of the Deck made contact with the vessel in distress.

The ship launched one rigid-hull inflatable boat with a diesel engine technical expert onboard. Monterey provided 50 gallons of fuel and provisions. Monterey Sailors restored one diesel engine on the motorboat.

“Providing assistance to mariners is a key mission of what our Navy does,” said Capt. Dave Stoner, Monterey’s commanding officer. “I am glad we were able to help and proud of the Monterey team.”

The Monterey deployed from Naval Station Norfolk on Oct. 16 to help cover gaps left by the USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain after they were involved in deadly accidents earlier this year.