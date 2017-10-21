Two hurt in motor vehicle incident in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an incident involving a vehicle and the occupants.

Emergency communications received at 1:28 p.m. for a motor vehicle incident near the intersection of Stockton Street and Pelham Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old Hampton male lying in the roadway and unconscious. An additional victim, a 19-year-old Hampton man was located, and found to be suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a white Mazda 4-dour sedan, driven a 17-year-old Hampton female, had two occupants extending out of the front and rear passenger windows of the sedan. As the female of the vehicle made a left-hand turn from Stockton Street onto Pelham Drive both occupants fell from the vehicle onto the roadway.

The 19-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Nightingale responded to transport the victim that had sustained life-threatening injuries to a local hospital for treatment.

The accident is still under investigation.

