Search for gunman underway after second VSU campus shooting in a week

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot a student on Virginia State University’s campus late Thursday night.

This is the second shooting that has taken place on VSU’s campus in less than a week.

The campus was immediately placed on lock down after the shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found a student suffering from a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but Friday afternoon police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as a 5-foot-8, 180- to 200-pound black male. He was wearing a blue jacket or hooded sweatshirt, blue pants and black shoes.

This is the second shooting that has happened on the school’s campus in the last week. On Oct. 14, a man was shot on Hayden Street and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During that incident, the campus was on lockdown for five hours as police investigated the shooting.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect dropping a firearm on campus and exiting VSU at Lee Street and Chesterfield Avenue. The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing light blue jeans and a white t-shirt with blue sleeves.

That shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or (804) 524-5411.

The university’s president, Dr. Makola M. Abdullah, released the following statement on Friday:

Dear Trojan Family: Last night, one of our students was injured in a shooting incident. I ask that you keep the injured student and his family in your thoughts and prayers. The recent incident does not reflect the values of the Virginia State University (VSU) community. At VSU, we are deeply committed to the safety of our students, employees and visitors. As the President and the parent of a VSU student, I am saddened by the recent events that threaten the security of our campus. A positive college experience starts with our students and employees feeling safe on campus. The VSU administration and I have identified and are implementing additional security measures to further safeguard our campus. These measures include the following: Continue our increased police presence on campus;

Collaborative patrols with Chesterfield Police Department;

Additional lighting and security cameras;

Plain clothes (undercover) and K-9 operations; and

Zero tolerance crime enforcement will continue through our immediate suspension

protocol. Please understand that this is an active investigation. We will continue to update the University’s social media platforms, the University’s website and the media. Virginia State University will continue to cooperate with Chesterfield County Police in the investigation. I ask that anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804.748.1251 or Crime Solvers at 804.748.0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.