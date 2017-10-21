Rally held at Confederate monument in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A rally was held at the Confederate monument in Norfolk on Saturday.

The group stood in front of the Confederate monument on East Main Street holding signs and calling for unity as a part of the “Take it Down Confederate Engraved Flag Monument Stop Hate Rally.”

“We want solidarity, we want union, we want cooperation,” a protester said. ” That’s what we’re standing for. We don’t want no division for the human race.”

The group said they plan to be out there again next Saturday.