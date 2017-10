VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a single vehicle crash with an entrapment on Saturday night.

Officials received the call for the accident at 7:26 p.m for the accident in the 4400 block of Indian River Road.

A crew was scene within 4 minutes and confirmed an entrapment.

One person was extricated and transported to an area hospital. The patient’s condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Person injured after vehicle crash in Virginia Beach View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith. Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith. Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith. Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith. Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith. Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith. Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith. Photo by VBFD Photographer Ray Smith.