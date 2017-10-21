Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating an accident involving an SUV that struck a pedestrian.

Emergency Communications was notified of the accident at 8:04 p.m. Upon preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was struck by the vehicle in the 400 block of Carolina Road.

The victim was ground transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

The roadway was closed following the accident and then traffic was alternated on one lane at 8:36 p.m. All lanes of travel are open at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

