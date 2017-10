NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Many came out in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to the MacArthur Center for the Light the Night Walk, Saturday evening.

10 On Your Side’s Tom Schaad was the emcee of the event for the 7th year and led walkers through Downtown Norfolk.

Nearly 200 communities across North America join together to take steps to end cancer.

A record $300,000 was raised to fight blood cancers.