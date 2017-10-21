New drug-take-back program to be open in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police Department and Williamsburg- James City County Sheriff’s Office are working together to collect unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

It’s part of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back Initiative.

Residents are asked to bring medications to the Williamsburg Police Department at 425 Armistead Avenue in the City of Williamsburg between the hours of 10 AM and 2 PM starting on Oct. 28.

Both liquid and solid medication are accepted. The program is open to all citizens.

Police say cleaning out your medicine cabinet not only saves spaces it could save a life. Medicines in the home are a leading cause of accidental poisonings.