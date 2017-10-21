Memorial service held for Pasquotank worker killed during failed prison break

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C (WAVY) – A private memorial has been held for the Pasquotank Correctional Institute work who was killed during an attempted prison break on Oct. 12.

Veronica Darden, a 50-year-old correction enterprises manager, was one of the two identified as the two people killed.

The service was held at Floyd L. Robinson Auditorium on Elizabeth City State University.

A joint news conference was held Friday morning in Pasquotank County — where officials announced the charges against inmates Wisezah Buckman, Seth Frazier, Mikel Brady and Jonathan Monk.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper released a statement on today’s service:

I spent some time today with the families of Corrections Officer Justin Smith and Corrections Enterprises leader Veronica Darden who were tragically killed in the attempted prison escape in Pasquotank County. I presented these families with both American and North Carolina flags that had been flown over the state Capitol. I am grateful for the lives of these two brave public servants and for their very special families who have touched me today with their kindness and courage in the face of profound loss and deep sorrow.”

The service for Justin Smith, a 35-year-old correctional officer, is set for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Floyd L. Robinson Auditorium.