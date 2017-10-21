Ed Gillespie campaigns in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie campaigned across Hampton Roads on Saturday.

Gillespie spent the morning at an event hosted by the Filipino American Republicans of Virginia Beach on Baxter Road.

“I wanted to make sure members of the Filipino American Community in Hampton Roads know my polices, understand the priorities,” Gillespie said. “I have to create jobs and opportunities to address the issues of healthcare and other issue we talked about here today education and known that I’ve got a plan to make life better for all Virginians and for them to spread that word.”

Later in the afternoon, Gillespie appeared at the GOVTV event with Congressman Scott Taylor on Nevan Road.