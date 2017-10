HAMPTON. Va. (WAVY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Hampton Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Seward Drive at 10:20 a.m. First units on scene reported heavy smoke and flames showing from the back of the home.

The fire was out five minutes later.

Two people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No was one was hurt during this incident.

Investigators have determined a clothes dryer accidentally sparked the fire.

Dryer fire displaces two in Hampton Photo Courtesy of Hampton Fire Department