Coast Guard, other agencies searching for missing man near Quinby Inlet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a man who was last seen around midnight Thursday southeast of Quinby in Accomac County.

Watchstanders in the Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth received a call around 2:40 p.m. Friday that 36-year-old Will Judge of Baltimore, Maryland, was last seen camping on Parramore Island near Quinby Inlet.

Judge was last seen by two fellow campers, after the three used two kayaks to get to the island.

Both kayaks the men used to get to the island are accounted for, according to Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard immediately issued an urgent marine information broadcast.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City launched a search along with a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water crew and 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Wachapreague, and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Chincoteague.

Virginia Marine Police searched with air and boat crews, and Nature Conservatory crews searched on ATVs. A Navy helicopter crew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 and Coast Guard Cutter Sea Horse also joined the search.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Atlantic City, New Jersey, along with more Coast Guard, Virginia Marine Resources Commission, Accomack County, and other crews are searching Saturday.

“The Coast Guard and our partner agencies searched through the night and are searching again today,” said Capt. Richard Wester, commander, Sector Hampton Roads. “Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of Mr. Judge during this difficult time.”