Alcohol believed to be a factor in Va. Beach fatal crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department’s Fatal Crash Team is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed one woman early Saturday morning.

Dispatch received an emergency call at 1:32 a.m. for an accident in the 400 block of Little Neck Road. Responding officers found an adult female on scene suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say investigators have determined that the woman’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Little Neck Road, left the roadway, ran into the median and struck a tree.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in this case.

