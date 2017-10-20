Woman hit by car crossing intersection in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday afternoon in Norfolk.

Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says a 26-year-old woman tried to cross the intersection of 21st Street and Granby Street against a green light.

Hudson says the driver in right lane slowed down, but the driver in the left did not since they had a green light.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening.

Charges are pending against the woman, according to Hudson.