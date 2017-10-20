Woman hit by car crossing intersection in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday afternoon in Norfolk.
Norfolk police spokesman Daniel Hudson says a 26-year-old woman tried to cross the intersection of 21st Street and Granby Street against a green light.
Hudson says the driver in right lane slowed down, but the driver in the left did not since they had a green light.
The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening.
Charges are pending against the woman, according to Hudson.