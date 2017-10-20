Warner visits Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Sen. Mark Warner visited the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore in Norfolk.

Warner discussed food policy and legislative solutions to increase nutritious food in areas of high food insecurity. He also toured the facility and spoke about bipartisan legislation he recently introduced in the Senate, the first comprehensive federal legislative proposal aimed at eradicating food deserts.

More than 165,000 people in Hampton Roads live in low-income areas without access to healthy food.

He was also in Newport News on Friday to look at the progress of the future aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.