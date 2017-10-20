Warner surveys progress on future aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Sen. Mark Warner on Friday looked at the progress on construction for the future aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy.

The John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is being built at Newport News Shipbuilding, and is slated to be the second in the new Gerald R. Ford-class.

Officials with Huntington Ingalls Industries said Friday the main deck of the Kennedy is about 60 percent structurally complete.

Crews lifted the lower stern onto to the Kennedy back in June. Construction on the carrier began in 2011.

The ship is expected to be delivered to the Navy in 2022.

Related Coverage: