Va. Task Force 2 taking part in structural collapse training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Locally based Virginia Task Force 2 is back to work after responding to two destructive hurricanes over the past month.

Virginia Beach Fire Department officials say members of the task force are taking part in annual structural collapse training.

First responders across the Commonwealth and the nation are participating in the training — which is designed a preparation for the next natural or manmade disaster.

Task force members who responded to hurricanes Irma and Maria will be on hand for the training.

Kara Dixon will have coverage of the training beginning at 4 p.m.