TBI issues warning after finding cocaine laced with fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a public alert after the agency discovered cocaine laced with fentanyl.

“The dangers of fentanyl cannot be understated. Today we have a new reason to be concerned. For the first time, our crime lab has tested several samples of cocaine that have also tested positive for fentanyl or one of its analogs, ” said Assistant TBI Director TJ Jordan.

According to the TBI, the samples were found in both Middle and East Tennessee.

“The very real fact that it is in the supply is cause for concern,” TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said.

In certain doses, fentanyl can be 50 to 100 times as potent as morphine. The drug doesn’t necessarily need to be ingested to have an effect and it can absorb through the skin, so touching the substance can quickly put an individual at risk of opioid overdose.

“This is not something to mess around with. It’s not worth taking the risk,” Jordan said.

Anyone struggling with drug addiction issues should contact the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.