Suspect burglarizes Rip’s convenience store in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in York County who burglarized Rip’s convenience store earlier this month.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the robbery happened Oct. 8 at the store on Denbigh Boulevard.

The suspect used a rock to break a window and enter the store, according to the sheriff’s office. Undisclosed property was taken from the store.

This suspect was reportedly last seen fleeing the area toward Newport News. Surveillance photos of the suspect were released on Oct. 20.

If you recognize this person or know anything about the robbery, call the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.