NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Marshall Ave and 34th Street area on Friday.

Dispatch said the call came in at 7:42 p.m. for a shooting in the 700 block of 34th Street. Units arrived and found a 21-year-old male who was shot in the abdomen and leg.

The victim is stable and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

There are no other details.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for developments.