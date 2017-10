PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are on scene of a shooting on Merrimac Drive.

Dispatch received the call at 10:53 p.m. for a gunshot victim on Merrimac Drive.

Units located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no other details.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.