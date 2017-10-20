Officials: Men posing as water, electric company workers in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials in Bertie County are warning citizens of men who have been seen posing as water or electric company workers.

Officials posted to Facebook on Friday that there have been reports of three to four men visiting homes and making these claims.

These men may ask if they can enter your home to install household fixtures including water caps and energy-saving light bulbs. According to the Facebook post, they will claim this is through a government-sponsored program, but will burglarize your home.

Officials say these men have been spotted in several areas of the county. Residents are being advised not to give them access to homes, and to call local law enforcement instead.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 252-794-5330.