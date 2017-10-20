New proposal for former Va. Beach golf course could bring 1,100 jobs

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials have new hope for a once thriving Virginia Beach golf course that shut down suddenly.

Owl’s Creek Golf Center on Birdneck road — not far from the oceanfront — closed abruptly last spring. However, there is a new proposal for a manufacturing facility that some officials are hoping will be a hole-in-one.

The last rounds were played May 22, 2016, and the range closed eight days later. Former Operator Merv Troyer spoke to 10 On Your Side days after the news broke.

“We went down for about two and a half years during that and never did anything after that,” Troyer said. “We were losing more and more and more money and pumping more money into it. We never quite recovered.”

But now there a proposal to put a 540,000 square foot manufacturing facility in its place.

Director of Economic and Development for the City of Virginia Beach, Warren Harris, tells 10 On Your Side it would create 1,100 with an average annual salary of roughly $70,000 dollars. According to Harris, the building is approved under Oceana Air zoning restrictions.

However, traffic is a concern for resident Cheryl Walsh who lives not far from the former golf course.

“I’m not that excited because when I purchased here my house was across the street from a park and a golf course,” said Walsh. “I’m not that excited because when I purchased here my house was adjacent to a park and across the street from a park and a golf course.”

Harris says it’s a three shift operation and a traffic study will be conducted. While he wouldn’t tell divulge the name of the proposed company to fill the spot, he says it would be an economic boom for the city.

Next step: the city is going to re-zone the property to the proper zoning which is scheduled to go before planning commission on the 8th.